Local pharmacies see high demand for COVID-19 vaccine as more Arkansans become eligible

Pharmacies say they can barely keep up with the large volume of phone calls.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Pharmacies around the state are seeing more Arkansans trying to line up appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the governor opened up eligibility to those in Phase 1-C.

Pharmacies say they can barely keep up with the large volume of phone calls.

“It is important to move to 1-C so we can open up more and keep the demand for the vaccine,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson during his weekly COVID-19 update.

Not long after the governor's proclamations, Arkansans picked up the phone and went online to book a vaccination appointment.

“Our phones have been ringing off the wall and we have a list. We already had a long list of people in that category and we’re getting even more calls to add to the list,” said Pharmacy Express Owner Kelly Barlow.

Barlow says she has been working nine-hour days to keep up with the demand.

“We're doing about a hundred doses a day. So, we’re working very, very hard," Barlow said. “We schedule appointments…we schedule appointments all day long.”

While she is trying her best to keep up with the high demand of calls, Barlow says she understands why many want the vaccine.

“They want to see their family. They gone a year without seeing family. That’s their biggest thing is family," Barlow said.

“It opens up some opportunities to go to Florida and to California. We got people there I’d like to see," Jason Smith said when receiving his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

However, some patients are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.

“How long has it been around? It’s new," said Allen White while receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.