Local Covid-19 vaccination clinics have more doses than appointments

Arkansas clinics say the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine is outweighing the demand.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everyone age 16 and older are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Arkansas. However, not everyone eligible is rushing to get the vaccine.

Clinics in both the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say they have more doses of the vaccine than people signing up to receive it.

“So, we have 2,500 doses available. At the beginning of the morning, we had about 1,200 of those appointments filled and we are getting multiple walk-ins. So, if we can get all of those 2,500 doses in arms today. If not, we will use them tomorrow,” said Lindsey Sabatini, Interim Assistant Director of University of Arkansas’ Eleanor School of Nursing.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman stopped by a clinic at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith to meet with healthcare workers saying it is important that Arkansans are receiving the vaccine.

“Very important that we make sure that they’re getting the resources that they need to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Sen. Boozman said.

Clinic officials say they are doing their part to distribute the vaccine, they just don’t have the demand.

“We do have more vaccinations today than we have appointments, but we’re hoping to get most of those in arms with walk-ins,” Sabatini said.

Senator Boozman says this is a good problem to have but suggests clinics meet Arkansans where they’re at.

“Yesterday I was in Little Rock and they were giving shots at the bus station," he said. "Lots of individuals there that sometimes have trouble getting to more formal settings."