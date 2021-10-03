x
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health says it’s unlikely to find multiple types of vaccine at one location.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received more than 24,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week.

While vaccine providers can request a certain vaccine, not every facility is equipped to carry each type.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine just requires refrigeration so, the capability of the vaccination provider is taken into consideration," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Arkansas' State Epidemiologist.  

Dr. Dillaha says it’s unlikely to find multiple types of vaccines at one location.

“I would encourage people not to delay vaccination to get a particular vaccine. They’re all equally effective in preventing hospitalization and death," Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha says people with certain types of allergies will want to double-check with their doctor to see which vaccine is best for them to use.

“If you’re allergic to one or the other of the Pfizer or Moderna you shouldn’t get the other, they are very closely related in terms of their components," Dr. Dillaha said.

Col. Robert Ator with the state’s vaccine program said in a press conference Monday (March 8) that the J&J vaccine will be used this week for people in the food manufacturing industry.

