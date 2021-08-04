Fort Smith Walmart hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walmart announced Thursday (April 8) that two drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics would occur at the Supercenter located on North 62nd Street in Fort Smith this April.
The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be administered at the clinics.
The first clinic is happening April 14, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., and the second on April 17, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Walmart pharmacists will be on-site to administer the vaccine.
The clinic is open to the community.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 833-886-0023, press option 4.
Individuals age 16 and older are eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Arkansas, but the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is only authorized for those 18 and older, Walmart says.
Insurance will not be required to get a shot, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Walmart is still asking that participants bring insurance and identification cards.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health are urging all Arkansans able to get a vaccine to do so to help bring an end to the pandemic.