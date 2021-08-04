Fort Smith Walmart hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

The clinic is open to the community.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walmart announced Thursday (April 8) that two drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics would occur at the Supercenter located on North 62nd Street in Fort Smith this April.

The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be administered at the clinics.

The first clinic is happening April 14, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., and the second on April 17, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Walmart pharmacists will be on-site to administer the vaccine.

The clinic is open to the community.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 833-886-0023, press option 4.

Individuals age 16 and older are eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Arkansas, but the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is only authorized for those 18 and older, Walmart says.

Insurance will not be required to get a shot, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Walmart is still asking that participants bring insurance and identification cards.