Harps says all Covid-19 vaccination appointments booked through February

Arkansans are scrambling to book appointments at pharmacies after Phase 1-B of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan started Monday.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Harps announced on Wednesday (Jan. 20) that all Covid-19 vaccination appointments at their pharmacies are booked through February. 

There are currently 15 state-authorized Harps pharmacy locations approved to administer Covid-19 vaccines. 

Harps said they have purchased a third-party software system to help with vaccination scheduling.

“We ask for your patience as there are over 440,000 people eligible in the current vaccine phase in the state of Arkansas and only 30,000 doses of the vaccine are coming into the state each week,” said Robert Acord, Director of Pharmacy for Harps. 

Those looking to get a Covid-19 vaccination through a Harps pharmacy are asked to visit this website for daily vaccine updates. 

The Arkansas Department of Health is echoing Harps plea for Arkansans to be patient as the state works to secure more doses of the much anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. 

