Greenwood high school graduate gets COVID-19 vaccine after senior year is rocked by global pandemic

18-year-old Alexis Clifford chose to get vaccinated after her senior year was flipped upside down by COVID-19, yet the pandemic fuels her passion for nursing.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Gen Z has been staggering – uprooting kids from the sense of normalcy and turning their young lives upside down. For those on the verge of making the transition into adulthood, it shook their world.

18-year-old Alexis Clifford is part of the Class of 2021, graduating from Greenwood High School in May 2021. Her senior year was nothing like she expected, after being sent home in March 2020 to finish her junior year virtually.

“The feeling of all the uncertainty of not knowing literally at all what was coming at us was just such a weird feeling and not a feeling you want with your education,” said Alexis Clifford.

Clifford chose to mask up and complete her high school career on campus when classes resumed in the fall.

“You know, not only because of the rigor of the classes I take but, you know, it’s my senior year. If we had any sort of normalcy, I wanted to be able to be there to experience it,” Clifford said.

Despite the uncertainty, for Clifford, one thing was for certain – her decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Her mother works in healthcare and her grandmothers are both high-risk. She got the Pfizer vaccine in mid-March and her second dose the week before prom.

“To me, part of being a good samaritan in our society is helping be a part of the change to end COVID one day, so that was part of my decision to be able to get the vaccine,” Clifford said.

She also works on the front lines herself and, even as a teenager, isn’t immune to loss.

“It really hits you completely differently to know someone and to, like, go to the funeral knowing that person passed away from COVID,” Clifford said.

Everything Clifford experienced in the last year has fueled her passion for helping others. She plans to continue by attending the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith in the fall as part of the Honors Program with a major in nursing.

“Seeing how hard the nurses worked during COVID and just seeing every obstacle that got thrown at them and then just jumping over it, it honestly inspired me more to just kind of kick it in gear and go, you know, if I’m going to be up there with the big dogs one way and be a nurse and help people, I want to be the best nurse I can possibly be,” Clifford said.

And for those deciding whether a COVID-19 vaccine is right for them, Clifford is reminded of how we’re not promised every day, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I understand it’s not for everybody, but if you’re on the fence, definitely go get it. You can be a part of being able to go to a full stadium of football next season, y’all, I promise!” Clifford exclaimed.