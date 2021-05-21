Gov. Hutchinson discusses overcoming vaccine hesitancy

Arkansans far exceed the national average in people who are skeptical about COVID-19.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas ranks among the lowest in the U.S. for the number of fully vaccinated people against COVID-19. State leaders are hoping to change that.

Arkansans far exceed the national average in people who are skeptical about COVID-19. And because of that, many are not getting the vaccine, according to a recent study.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told 5NEWS he thinks there are two main reasons for vaccine hesitancy - people who believe in conspiracy theories and don't trust the government and people who are just putting off getting the vaccine.

"How you overcome that is by trusted leaders, and so we are initiating a $6 million ad campaign that has common people in Arkansas, " Hutchinson said.

The number of people getting the vaccine in Northwest Arkansas exceeds the number of people getting the vaccine in the River Valley. Hutchinson says in the rural areas of our state, there is more hesitancy than in urban areas. He hopes the ad campaign will help overcome that.

"It's about community leaders. It's about education. It's about employers talking to their workers. And we are doing all of that to try to overcome that hesitancy," Hutchinson said. "And the fact is, the proof is, people are getting vaccinated, and the result is our cases are going down."

A separate $2 million ad campaign will focus on reaching minority communities in the state.

Meg Mirivel, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Health, says research shows people skeptical about the vaccine tend to trust their doctors and other influential members of their community.

"We are trying to partner with people in the community who might be recognizable either for their leadership role or their expertise," she said.