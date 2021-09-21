Free COVID-19 vaccine event to be held at Farmington Farmers Market

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Free Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Dog Days at the Farmington Market on Sunday, Sept. 26, for those 18 and older.
The vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmington Junior High School, located at 278 W Main Street.
Appointments are not required. Those who are getting the vaccine are encouraged to bring an ID and insurance card if available.
As an added bonus, everyone who receives a vaccine at this event will be given their choice of a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch-Off or an Arkansas Game and Fish Gift Certificate.
The vaccines are being provided by the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), Farmington Farmers Market and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).