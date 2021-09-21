Free COVID-19 vaccine event to be held at Farmington Farmers Market

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and older on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmington Junior High School.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Free Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Dog Days at the Farmington Market on Sunday, Sept. 26, for those 18 and older.

The vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmington Junior High School, located at 278 W Main Street.

Appointments are not required. Those who are getting the vaccine are encouraged to bring an ID and insurance card if available.

As an added bonus, everyone who receives a vaccine at this event will be given their choice of a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch-Off or an Arkansas Game and Fish Gift Certificate.