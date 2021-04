Anyone age 16 and older can receive the vaccine for free from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Council along with Washington Regional is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccine event Wednesday (April 21) at First Christian Church in Bentonville.

The church is located at 807 SE 14th Street in Bentonville.

No appointment is needed, but you will need to provide an ID.