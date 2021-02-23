Fort Smith to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

The vaccination clinic at the Fort Smith Convention Center will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 24).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith, Chambers Bank and other Community Partners will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The vaccination clinic at the Fort Smith Convention Center will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday for individuals who are included in the Phase 1-B of the Arkansas Health Department’s schedule.

Residents are asked to call the Registration Hotline phone number at 479-310-5150 to pre-register and schedule an appointment. You MUST pre-register. You can also call this number if you wish to volunteer (volunteers must arrive by 9:30 a.m.

500 doses are available and the clinic opens at 10 a.m. and runs until the last vaccine has been administered.

If you have questions about the event or your eligibility, you can call 479-310-5150.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Phase 1-B includes Arkansans who are 65 or older as well as those who work in education including K-12, child care and higher education.

Vaccinations can also continue for groups in Phase 1-A. Including health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

This also includes high priority groups: EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses, dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers, correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer, morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports and blood donation centers.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Feb. 23) that effective immediately, those age 65 and older will be included in Phase 1-B of the COVID-19 vaccination process.