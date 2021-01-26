Teachers receive about half of first vaccine allotment for the Fort Smith Public School District

Fort Smith Public Schools began offering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to teachers and staff last week.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — About half of those receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a service provided by Fort Smith Public Schools went to teachers, with three Fort Smith School Board members also receiving the district’s initial allotment of 400 vaccines.

As a part of the Phase 1B vaccination rollout, in partnership with local healthcare providers, FSPS offered up to 400 district staff members including substitutes, hourly and contract employees a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination Friday (Jan. 22) at Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter.

About 200 of the participants at the event were FSPS teachers who work in a classroom. Another approximate 100 of the available vaccinations went to FSPS educators and employees who have direct student contact including counselors, media specialists, paraprofessionals, assistant principals, principals and substitutes. Approximately 40 employees of the district’s child nutrition department, facilities department (including building custodians), and transportation departments received the vaccines, as well as approximately 25 secretaries, social workers and SPICE after-school care providers, said Zena Featherston Marshall, FSPS executive director of communication and community partnerships.

“The remaining 35 participants represent employees and volunteers with administrative and governance responsibilities. Vaccines were administered to 10 district leaders including the superintendent, executive council members and three school board members,” Marshall said. “Several directors as well as other business office, human resources and contract personnel working in and around schools received the remaining doses. District administrators and school board members visit schools regularly.”