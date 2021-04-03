x
COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at Old Fort Days Rodeo

On Wednesday, June 2, vaccines will be offered from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Expo Building.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are working together to provide Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith

The rodeo is scheduled to last from May 31 through June 5, 2021, at Kay Rodgers Park. On Wednesday, June 2, vaccines will be offered from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Expo Building. 

This year marks the 88th year of operation for the rodeo organization and safety is a key emphasis as Arkansas recovers from the pandemic. 

You must be 18 years or older to receive a vaccine at the clinic. 

