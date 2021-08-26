COVID-19 vaccines offered at Northside vs. Southside football game, start time delayed due to excessive heat

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older at the rivalry game Thursday, Aug. 26.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Those attending the Northside vs. Southside rivalry game will have the chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) is partnering up with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to host a free vaccination clinic at the upcoming Northside vs. Southside High School football game.

Those wanting to get the vaccine can do so on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jim Rowland Stadium at Southside High School, located at 4100 Gary Street in Fort Smith.

The clinic will distribute the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 and up. A parent/guardian must accompany individuals between the ages of 12-17 receiving the Pfizer vaccine at this event.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered by the Sebastian County Local Health Unit.

No appointment is necessary but you're asked to bring your ID and insurance card, if available.

Those 18 and older receiving the first dose will have their choice of a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch-Off or an Arkansas Game and Fish Gift Certificate .

Those ages 12-17 receiving the first dose will be given an Arkansas Game and Fish Gift Certificate.

For fans attending the game, gates open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Zena Featherstone Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools says their games usually start at 7 p.m., but in anticipation of what the heat index would be like, the district made the decision to push the game back 30 minutes.

As the day goes on, no decisions have been made, but it could be pushed back even further if Coach Beaumont makes that decision, according to the district.