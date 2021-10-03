Choctaw Nation hosting COVID-19 vaccine walk-in event

The Moderna vaccine will be given to Oklahoma residents 18 years and older.

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation announced Wednesday (March 10) that a COVID-19 vaccine event would take place next Tuesday, March 16.

Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to host the clinic.

The walk-in event will be held at the McAlester Expo Center in McAlester, Okla., lasting from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be given to Oklahoma residents 18 years and older.

No appointment is necessary. Organizers suggest those interested in going prepare for potential wait times.

If you get a shot at the event, you will receive a second dose of the vaccine on April 13. You will need to bring the card given to you during the event to get your second dose.