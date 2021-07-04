Cherokee Nation to hold drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine event April 10

The tribe will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis to any member of the public 18 years and up, including residents of Arkansas.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Cherokee Nation will host a public drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine event at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs this weekend.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (April 10).

Cherokee Nation Health Services will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements to help more in the community become vaccinated.

“The Cherokee Nation is taking more of its vaccine distribution events out of our health clinic settings and into our communities to make it easier for anyone who wants a vaccine to get it, and protect themselves and their families from this virus,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The Cherokee Nation has now administered more than 46,000 vaccines. A similar drive-thru event was held at Tulsa Hard Rock Casino & Hotel on March 27, and more are being scheduled.

“Our Health Services team continues to offer successful vaccine events for our citizens and our Cherokee communities,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “It takes teamwork to make these drive-through events possible. They have worked alongside Cherokee Nation Businesses to accomplish this and to make it easy for the public to get vaccinated.”

Vaccines are also available to any member of the public through Cherokee Nation Health Services’ nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation.

To schedule an appointment, citizens can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. No pre-registration paperwork is required and same-day appointments may be available.