Cherokee Nation now offering COVID vaccine for kids

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is offering the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 at all its tribal health center locations.

The news comes after the CDC approved an expanded FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for kids.

The Cherokee Nation has received its first shipment of pediatric vaccines this week and currently has 1,200 doses available.

The dose schedule for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine still requires two doses, with the second dose being administered three weeks after the first.

Since receiving its first COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020, the Cherokee Nation says it has administered over 85,000 vaccine doses. The tribe hopes to see continued success getting the jabs into kids' arms.

“Getting our Cherokee children vaccinated will better protect our families and tribal communities from the spread of this virus,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By vaccinating everyone in the household, elders to children, we not only save lives and prevent our hospital from reaching capacity, but we protect our Cherokee language and culture.”