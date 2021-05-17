CDC investigating rare heart inflammation in teens who receive COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says there is a well-known problem linking myocarditis and the COVID-19 virus - not the vaccines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The CDC says it's investigating a small number of reports of heart problems in young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15.

The health issue, called myocarditis, correlated to inflammation of the heart muscles and was reported mostly with children who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Although, with such a small number of cases reported and no solid evidence it's caused by the vaccines, doctors 5NEWS spoke with still urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

“At this point in time, we do not have evidence that the vaccines are causing myocarditis," Dillaha said. "We have lots of evidence that COVID-19 causes myocarditis.”

The CDC's review of the reports is still in its early stages.

“They are taking the reports very seriously, and they are carefully looking into them," Dillaha told 5NEWS.

She says she wants Arkansans to understand the COVID-19 virus itself is known to cause heart problems. She believes because so many people are getting vaccinated right now, it could simply be a coincidence that some people are developing myocarditis after vaccination.

“COVID-19 is much harder on the heart. I feel at this point in time that the vaccines are protective and that they should be given to children age 12 and older," Dillaha said.

The CDC is asking medical professionals to be on the alert to any unusual heart symptoms in young people who recently received their vaccinations.

Dr. Lee Johnson, an emergency room physician at Baptist Health, says that's something he and his staff are always looking for.

“If you’re having chest pains, fast heart rate, unusual shortness of breath, you need to go and be seen. Myocarditis can develop from any virus not necessarily covid," Johnson told 5NEWS.

He believes the system to detect side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines is continuing to show its success.

“The fact that we have been able to pick up on these things so early with such few numbers of cases. And then the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine having cleared and now back on the market. This is just a sign that the system we have in place in the way of checks and balances is working and that we’re monitoring things the way we should," Johnson said.