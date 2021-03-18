Bentonville Fire Department vaccinates more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 Thursday

The governor announced that anyone in Phase 1-C is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state has not yet received an increased number of doses.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Now that Governor Asa Hutchinson has moved the state into Phase 1-C of the vaccination plan, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines is even higher.

Around 1,100 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine at Bentonville Fire Station 1 Thursday (March 18). This vaccination clinic was in partnership with Northwest Health in Bentonville.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been waiting. My mom is 92-years-old and I’m her caregiver, so I kind of fell between the cracks and so getting one of the extra shots today was really great for me and my mom,” Teri Brown said.

Bentonville Fire Chief Brent Boydston says once the governor announced 1-C was opening up, their phone lines lit up in hopes to get a vaccine today.

“Vaccinating people is the only way we are going to get back to some normalcy," he said. "I advise anybody once it’s available to them to take the vaccine. It’s a way for the public to maybe get rid of the masks and get back to normal living."

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says the state is getting close to 96,000 doses a week and they want to have enough to give any medical clinic in the state that wants to offer it. If you haven’t been able to get your vaccine yet, she asks for you to be patient.

“Even though the number of people eligible greatly increased, the number of vaccine didn’t greatly increase," Dr. Dillaha said. "We are getting a little increase each week at this point. In the near future, we think that will escalate so that we can get more and more vaccine."

The more than 1,000 people who got their first dose of the vaccine today will be returning in 21 days for their second dose.