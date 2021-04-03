Bella Vista Fire Department hosting vaccine clinic Thursday

This is a one-day event, and they are planning on administering 1,200 vaccines.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista announced this morning that the fire department would be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday (March 4).

The clinic is set to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

This is a one-day event, and they are planning on administering 1,200 vaccines.

The fire department's community paramedics will be giving the shots to those included in the state's Phase 1-B vaccine rollout plan.