x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Vaccine

Bella Vista Fire Department hosting vaccine clinic Thursday

This is a one-day event, and they are planning on administering 1,200 vaccines.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista announced this morning that the fire department would be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday (March 4). 

The clinic is set to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. 

This is a one-day event, and they are planning on administering 1,200 vaccines. 

The fire department's community paramedics will be giving the shots to those included in the state's Phase 1-B vaccine rollout plan. 

To find out who is qualified to get a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1-B, click here

RELATED: When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

RELATED: 404 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas Wednesday