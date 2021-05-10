Baptist Health offering COVID vaccine booster shots for those eligible

Those who are eligible can receive a COVID vaccine booster shot at Baptist Health Medical Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now being offered by Baptist Health.

Those who are eligible can visit the second floor of the Baptist Health Medical Plaza in Fort Smith from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.

Patients can use the Baptist Health’s MyChart app and website to schedule an appointment to receive their third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who fall into the following categories are eligible to receive the booster shot:

People 18 to 64 with frequent occupational exposure –– this includes health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers, and those in homeless shelters and prisons, among others.

People 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions –– this includes any medical condition known to increase the risk of severe infection and can include obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, and kidney disease.

People 65 years or older –– this includes people in this age range even if they have a normal immune system. Baptist Health offers a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer in the following category for those who have had the second dose at least 28 days prior.

Immunocompromised –– this includes people with a diagnosis or treatment that weakens their immune system.