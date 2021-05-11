Arkansas teens 12 and older now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for Arkansans aged 12-15.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for Arkansans aged 12-15, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (May 11). The news comes after the FDA approved the vaccine for teens under emergency use authorization to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC is expected to make a similar decision on Wednesday (May 12).

Arkansans aged 16 and older have already been approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. Hutchinson said the state's goal is to get 50% of the population vaccinated by July 30, 2021, during a press conference Tuesday.

Children and teens have seen less severe symptoms when sick from the virus, but experts say it's essential they still get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to more vulnerable community members.