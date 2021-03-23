Members of the Arkansas National Guard help vaccinate people in the River Valley

Arkansas National Guard strike team members will be giving 900 doses of the vaccine this week.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Members of the Arkansas National Guard strike team are doing their part to fight Covid-19 by giving the vaccine to people at the Sebastian County Health Department for the next two weeks.

“It’s really important for the National Guard to get out in the community because we are part of the community," Cpt. Dylan Hulluns said. "A lot of these people you go to school with, you go to church with, they work in your community, your neighbors."

Captain Dylan Holluns says this is one of four strike teams around the state.

“We’re here to relieve some of the pressure some of these local health units have been exerting during this pandemic," he said. "So anyway we can help out in the community and relieve some of these health units and provide the vaccine."

Private First-Class Anika Rouw is from Fayetteville and is one of the army combat medics who are administering the shot.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to give people the protection to go see their grandchildren and families, and I can tell they are really excited too,” Rouw told 5NEWS.

The strike team will give 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and because this vaccine is just one dose, those people won’t have to come back.

Darlene Brown drove up from Charleston to get her vaccine today. She’s happy to be able to do her part to help get us back to some normalcy.

“Seeing my in-laws is going to be a big plus, spending time with them," she said. "You know my father-in-law is up in age, and my biggest fear is, you know, potentially giving it to them, and now I can put some of that worry behind me, so that’s great."