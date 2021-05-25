x
Arkansas: Lotto tickets, gift certificates for vaccinated

The incentives will be available starting June 1 at local health units or special events around the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas will be giving lottery tickets and gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses to people who get the coronavirus vaccine. 

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says $20 scratch-off lottery tickets or $20 Game and Fish gift certificates will be offered to residents who get the first dose of the vaccine starting Tuesday. 

The incentives will be available starting June 1 at local health units or special events around the state. 

Arkansas has had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and Tuesday's announcement follows efforts in other states to offer incentives. 

