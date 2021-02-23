Arkansas expands Phase 1-B for COVID-19 vaccine to include 65+ age group

The age threshold was lowered from 70 to 65, which will allow around 115,000 more Arkansans to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Feb. 23) that effective immediately, those age 65 and older will be included in Phase 1-B of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The age threshold was lowered from 70 to 65, which will allow around 115,000 more Arkansans to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor said this does not mean that everyone aged 70 and older has been vaccinated, but the category has been expanded to include more Arkansans due to the increasing doses of vaccines being made available.

You can reach out to your local pharmacy for more information on how to receive the vaccine.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Phase 1-B includes Arkansans who are 65 or older as well as those who work in education including K-12, child care and higher education.

Vaccinations can also continue for groups in Phase 1-A, including health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and these high priority groups: EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses, dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers, correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer, morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports and blood donation centers.

The state saw 834 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 14 new deaths. Hospitalizations continue to go down.