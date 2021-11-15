x
Arkansas expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots

Before Monday's announcement, only certain groups of Arkansans were allowed to receive booster jabs.

ARKANSAS, USA — To get more people immunized against COVID-19 and cut down on limitations, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday, Nov. 15, that more Arkansans would be eligible to receive booster shots. 

Before Monday's announcement, only certain groups of Arkansans were allowed to receive booster jabs. Now, the only requirement is that you must be over 18-years-old and received the second dose of your initial immunization six months ago. 

If you're interested in signing up to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, please use this map created by the Arkansas Department of Health to track a health unit near you offering the vaccine. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as the day unfolds.

