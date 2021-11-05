Arkansas among 11 states filing suit against Biden's business vaccine mandate

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge, alongside 10 other states, is challenging the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is among 11 others who are challenging President Biden's mandatory vaccination requirement for businesses across the country.

Rutledge is pushing back against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new rule implementing Biden’s order that private companies with 100 or more employees must require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022.

“President Biden’s overreach is excessive and indefensible, and beyond unconstitutional,” Rutledge said in a press release. “I will continue to be the last line of defense against Biden’s liberal and reckless overreaching federal government. Americans deserve more than having to decide between getting the shot or losing a job.”

According to the Associated Press, the suit was filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and contends that vaccination requirements should be decided by each state, not by the federal government.

The suit says the mandate is "unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise."

Alongside Arkansas, other states suing include Alaska, Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

During a press briefing Thursday, Nov. 4, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state will fully support any efforts to fight against the federal mandate.

"This is the first time in the history of our country that a federal mandate has been issued that impacts broad swifts of the American population," Hutchinson said. "I oppose these mandates on the freedom that businesses should have to run their workplace."