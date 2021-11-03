Arkansans crossing the state border to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Some Arkansans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in bordering states such as Missouri and Oklahoma.

JOHNSON, Ark — Bordering states Oklahoma and Missouri have opened up their vaccine eligibility to some out-of-state residents, causing some Arkansans to cross the state line to receive theirs.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has moved into Phase 1-C of its vaccine distribution, opening up to essential business workers, which is about 500,000 Oklahomans. Officials say if an Arkansas resident works in one of these businesses, an out-of-state exception can be made.

Keith Reed with the Oklahoma Department of Health says they are working with businesses to hold vaccination clinics for staff members and are willing to vaccinate out-of-state workers as well.

“For the exceptions we talked about, for someone to be eligible based off of working in critical infrastructure in the state, even though they reside out of the state, typically those are arranged through the businesses themselves, so we’ll work with the different industries to host vaccination clinics for their employees,” Reed said.

Missouri has opened up vaccinations to critical infrastructure workers.

A statement from the Missouri Department of Health says in part that since the federal government supplies vaccine doses to retail pharmacies like Walmart, those doses do not count towards the state supply.