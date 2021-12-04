ADH sees people not going back for second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

The Arkansas Department of Health says around 12% or 13% of Arkansans are not showing up to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

JOHNSON, Ark. — Now that anyone in Arkansas over the age of 16 is eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine, there is a trend of people not showing up to get their second dose.

“We would like to assure people of the safety of getting the second dose as well as the importance of getting it because we want people to be as fully protected from the virus that causes Covid-19 as possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH.

The ADH believes the reason for people not getting their second dose is that they were vaccinated at a mass clinic and weren’t able to make it back for their second dose because it didn’t work with their schedule.

Dr. Dillaha says the CDC recommends getting your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna prior to 42 days after your first dose if you miss your scheduled time.

“If a person misses that 42-day period, then they can get it anytime. They do not need to start over with a new vaccination series,” she said.

The ADH says almost 23% of Arkansans 16 and older are fully vaccinated and just over 15% have been partially vaccinated. These percentages are lower than surrounding states.

Fayetteville Board of Health Director, Dr. Marti Sharkey says we are seeing vaccine resistance and hesitancy.

“We are trying our best to meet people where they are, understand their concerns, try to alleviate them and also with the availability of the different types of vaccines, so much of it, if someone does prefer one vaccine over another for whatever reason, we are trying to help them obtain the vaccine that they prefer,” she said.