U.S. health officials greenlight COVID-19 booster shot

As health officials call for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone, some local pharmacies and clinics are offering booster shots to certain individuals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wednesday, August 18, U.S. health officials approved and are calling for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we are seen the need for booster shots, especially as we see more variants develop,” said Brenna Neumann, Collier Pharmacy Director. “All vaccines aren’t a one and done sort of thing. Many vaccines require multiple doses to achieve that desired immunity level.”

However, Arkansans shouldn’t expect to get the booster dose right away.

“The booster doses for all Americans still have yet to be approved by the CDC and we must follow CDC guidelines,” Neumann said.

Right now, Arkansas pharmacies are offering the booster dose to immunocompromised people.

“Those currently undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, organ transplant, HIV, other health conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis," said Neumann explaining the qualifications needed for a booster dose right now.

Collier’s Drug Store on Dickson St. in Fayetteville says they’ve been offering booster doses to those individuals since Saturday.

Approval to have the third dose of the vaccine to everyone is currently waiting on approval from the FDA on the safety and effectiveness of a third dose. The approval is also pending review from the CDC.

“I imagine there will be a high demand when we are officially given authorization by the CDC," said Neumann discussing the possibility of approval. She is expecting demand from those at high risk for the virus and thinks we will follow a similar pattern to when the vaccine was distributed.

“As we move later, possibly into the end of the year or January, the demand may taper off. We just don’t know,” Neumann said.

If the approval does come, the Arkansas Department of Health is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

“Go ahead and get an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, if you already received the first two,” said Joel Tumlison, physician outbreak response, ADH.