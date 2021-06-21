Unvaccinated patients filling up Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 units

According to Mercy Hospital Northwest, over 97% of the people treated for COVID-19 at their hospital are currently unvaccinated.

ROGERS, Ark. — Benton and Washington Counties have seen a 154% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the month.

Between June 1-18, Northwest Arkansas hospitals say are caring for a total of 28 covid patients.

“Within the last two to three weeks, we are doubling if not tripling the amount of covid patients we’re seeing as a region,” said Washington Regional Chief Operating Officer Birch Wright.

According to Mercy Hospital Northwest, over 97% of those people are unvaccinated.

“It really feels that the part of our community that doesn’t want to get vaccinated,” said Medical Director of Mercy- Rogers ICU Jason McKinney, MD. He continued saying, “I know it’s not a slap in the face, but it kind of feels like that. We worked so hard for so long.”

After dealing with the pandemic for 15 months and vaccinations available to most Arkansans, health officials say this surge could have been prevented and is unexpected.

“It’s just so, unbelievably frustrating that we have to see people continue to go through what this disease does to some people when it was so easy for them to have made a different decision they could decide made the decision to get vaccinated,” said McKinney, MD.

Saying 15 months in, they thought they were near the end. However, those not getting their vaccines aren’t helping.

“We have a tool that can make it to where we don’t have to watch people suffer from this disease in the hospital,” said McKinney MD.

“Seeing these patients in the critical stables covert is on the most heart-wrenching thing you can say I can’t breathe they can speak from cells and often times don’t have family members with him I could be their advocate,” said Wright.

Not only are covid patients taking over hospital beds and ICU units, but those in ER and critical care are also placing a strain on hospitals as well.

“It’s almost a perfect storm of all the sick patients. Showing up at the hospital needing care," Wright said.

Some of which could have been prevented by patients taking the vaccine. Wright says, “ If you get the vaccine, the likelihood of you becoming hospitalized and/or critically ill is very, very low.”

As the Delta strain makes its way to the Natural State, health officials urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect against the new strain.

“There’s a 55% higher uptick rate for those who get the disease to pass on,” Wright said. Continuing saying, “Just about twice what it is from the previous strain of the virus.”