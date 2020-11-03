University of Tulsa implements online classes after student's relative tests positive for COVID-19

To facilitate social distancing, all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday.

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is implementing its social distancing policy after a student's family member tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a release from the university, the policy will go into effect Wednesday (March 11).

To facilitate social distancing, all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday. To access virtual instruction, students should go to Harvey or access via the TU portal.

Given the likelihood of significant disruptions to life on campus, students who are able to are strongly encouraged to go home, access classes online and remain off campus until at least April 5.

Students who remain on campus should expect to receive instruction remotely.

According to the university, the campus is not closed, and this decision does not affect or extend spring break.

School officials said in part:

"We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students and employees as we aim to reduce the risk of exposure for all members of our community while continuing to fulfill our educational mission."

This comes after two people in Tulsa County test positive for COVID-19.

