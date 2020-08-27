15 new positive COVID-19 cases at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the University of Arkansas, there are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 44 since the university began tracking cases on August 10.
The new update came in Wednesday as a result of testing that was done August 24-25.
According to the university's website, the overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is currently 1.2%.
The numbers include results of all university-affiliated testing, self-reported positive cases and any additional positive reports from the Arkansas Department of Health involving individuals who may have been on campus this semester.
The university also says the numbers involve members of the university community who were tested off-campus, received a positive result and may have been on campus but have not self-reported to the university.