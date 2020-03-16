x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Universal moves new releases to on-demand, AMC limits crowds

The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — "Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" — up for rental on-demand beginning as early as Friday.
Credit: AP
(AP)

The coronavirus pandemic has cracked Hollywood's traditional theatrical window. 

Universal Pictures on Monday said it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to turn directly to home viewing in light of the virus. 

The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — "Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" — up for rental on-demand beginning as early as Friday. It also said that "Trolls World Tour," one of the the only major release left on the April film-release calendar, will open "day-and-date," debuting in theaters and on-demand services as a $19.999 rental simultaneously.