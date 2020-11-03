UCA students quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

11 people in Conway have been quarantined after possibly being exposed to coronavirus.

CONWAY, Ark. — Several University of Central Arkansas students have been quarantined after one was possibly exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the university, the student could have been exposed while traveling out of state.

The student, their roommates and eight others who they had close contact with were immediately quarantined on Monday (March 9).

The student lives off-campus.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) initiated testing on Wednesday (March 11) morning, and the school continues to await the results of the test. The 11 individuals remain quarantined.

Beginning last week, the Physical Plant enhanced its cleaning measures in buildings and facilities on campus. These efforts are ongoing and may include fogging areas with a disinfecting solution that requires protective clothing for the workers.

If an individual has been exposed to a person with COVID-19, or if someone is exhibiting symptoms, UCA health officials in concert with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) are following ADH guidelines and procedures for assessment and containment. This includes an accounting of other individuals that they have been in contact with, and may also include being quarantined and monitored for symptoms. Should it be necessary to quarantine for monitoring on campus and/or attend to those who are in quarantine, we have identified spaces on campus and key personnel for those activities.

The university released a statement saying in part:

"At this time, all classes are proceeding as usual. We are aware that some universities around the nation have canceled in-person classes, and given the rapidly changing nature of this situation, we may have to change our plans in the near future. Our university leadership team and faculty are prepared to move in-person instruction online, should that become necessary, in order to safeguard the health of our campus community. We recognize that this can be a big adjustment for many instructors and students. The UCA Center for Teaching Excellence has worked diligently to develop training and resources to help faculty prepare, should we need to move in-person classes fully online. We appreciate their excellent work on this initiative.

We will continue to communicate constantly with ADH and the CDC regarding their recommendations and will let you know immediately should our plans need to change. I encourage you not to engage in rumors or speculation around UCA and COVID-19, as those can be detrimental to the learning environment and to the campus as a whole. As a reminder, our UCA COVID-19 website is updated daily with the latest information regarding our response efforts and plans.

For your safety and the safety of others, please continue to take the preventive steps that are outlined on our website and on the CDC’s site — wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, cough and sneeze into your elbow; avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose; and stay home when you are sick. If you are concerned about any health symptoms you may be experiencing, please contact the UCA Health Clinic or your local health care provider immediately.