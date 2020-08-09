UAMS to provide COVID-19 drive-up testing in Fayetteville

Testing will be in the parking lot at the corner of North Street and Woolsey Avenue.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drive-up testing for COVID-19 will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thursday (Sept. 10) at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville.

Testing will be in the parking lot at the corner of North Street and Woolsey Avenue. There will be no out-of-pocket cost for testing and the first 200 community members will be tested.

The testing will be conducted by UAMS in cooperation with the Blue & You Foundation, the Bank of America Foundation, the Marshallese COVID-19 Taskforce, the American Coalition of Marshallese, Marshallese Educational Initiative and the Arkansas Consulate of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Marshallese-speaking and Spanish-speaking community health navigators will be on-site to help those who don’t speak English.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen. This testing is for everyone over 16 who feels they need testing. Patients will get instructions on how to take care of themselves and their families at home. Test results will be returned either through an online patient portal, letter or phone call.

Even if you don’t have any symptoms, wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people not in your household, and wear a mask in public.