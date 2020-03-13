UAMS offering free screenings online for suspected COVID-19 patients

UAMS HealthNow is the 24-hour digital connection to health care professionals that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS HealthNow has begun offering free screenings for all Arkansans who have questions about whether they may have the coronavirus.

UAMS HealthNow is the 24-hour digital connection to health care professionals that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) began in January.

People who have symptoms and who have been exposed to COVID-19 are urged not to visit a physician’s office, urgent care clinic, emergency room or hospital without first talking to the facility and getting instructions on how to prevent spreading the virus to health care providers and other patients.

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to patients of all ages across the state of Arkansas and can be accessed from a smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer at this link.