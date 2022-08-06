UAMS to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Madison Co. Public library

Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the events and take a survey will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will now offer free COVID-19 vaccines to the public at the Madison County Library in Huntsville.

This is an effort to increase vaccination rates in rural communities in the state.

The vaccines will be provided from 1-4 pm on the following dates:

June 14

June 28

July 15

July 19

Those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the events and take a survey will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, about 48% of Madison County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and a total of 63 people in the county have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

“We hope we’re nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we know there’s more to do so we can protect all Arkansans from becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus,” said Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, need a booster, or just have questions about the vaccine, we encourage you to come out and see us at the Madison County Library in Huntsville. We’re not just here to provide vaccines — we want to reach out to the Madison County community and answer questions so you can make an informed decision about your health care.”

According to UAMS, COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to significantly lessen symptoms of COVID-19. COVID-19 has killed over 11,500 people in the state since 2020.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to decline, protection against the virus is encouraged by medical officials to avoid serious illness or death.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone 5 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots are available to anyone 5 years and older, and the Moderna shots are available to anyone 18 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots for persons five months after their initial series of vaccines.