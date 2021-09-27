UAMS Northwest begins giving Pfizer booster shots

The booster shots are given without an appointment and from your car.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Less than a week ago the FDA gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer booster shot.

Monday (Sept. 27)The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Northwest gave their first booster shots at their drive-thru clinic.

UAMS says in order to get your Pfizer booster shot you must have gotten Pfizer for your first two doses and there have to be six months in between your second and booster dose. Anyone 65 years and older is eligible along with people of all ages who are at high risk because of chronic health conditions or people with jobs that put them at high risk.

“If there are any questions about eligibility, please reach out to your primary care provider because they might be able to give you some more nuanced guidance about your individual case. The guidelines are pretty broad, so a lot of people qualify for the booster doses,” Dr. Sharon Reece said.

UAMS says close to 200 people got their booster shots today which they say was a really strong turnout and they hope even more people will come out later in the week.

Dr. Sharon Reece is an assistant professor and the COVID-19 vaccine lead at UAMS Northwest. She says recent research shows immunity to covid-19 is waning in the general population and for people who have already had the virus and who are fully vaccinated. She says getting the booster shot will really boost your immune system.

“There is a very rigorous scientific process for approving booster doses, just like dose one and dose two and the third doses for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients. So, the booster doses went through that same rigorous process with the CDC and the FDA,” said Reece.