UAMS Medical Center full as COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas rise daily; no transfers can be accepted

According to the UAMS Chancellor, the hospital is running out of caregivers and is having to staff inpatients in the ER and recovery room.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday (July 17), UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson Tweeted a warning to Arkansans regarding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to Patterson, UAMS Medical Center is now full, as COVID-19 numbers in the state rise daily. 

The hospital is now having to staff inpatients in the ER and recovery room and has no space to accept transfers.

Patterson said the hospital is running out of caregivers and urged the public to support health care workers by wearing a masc and getting vaccinated.

