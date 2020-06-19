UAMS and community partners to provide no-contact food deliveries to those in quarantine

Ozark Regional Transit is part of the program to get much-needed food to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — ORT – Emergency Food Relief Covid-19

UAMS Northwest’s Office of Community Health and Research, funded by the Walmart Foundation, is partnering with the Arkansas Community Foundation to support food insecurity response and relief in Northwest Arkansas.

UAMS and local community partners will provide no-contact delivery of food boxes to families that are in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Consent for delivery will be needed from families requesting food delivery.

To complete a referral for COVID-19 Emergency Food Box click HERE.

Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is part of the program to get much-needed food to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Drivers and buses will be coupled with boxes of food and runners for a non-contact delivery of food items to those in need.