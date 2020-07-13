UAMS chancellor calls for 'mandatory masking' in Arkansas after 1,061 cases in one day

After Arkansas reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted "statewide mandatory masking."

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted out "statewide mandatory masking" after the state reported 1,061 coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The new amount of cases is the first time Arkansas has seen over 1,000 cases reported in a single day.

Although Governor Asa Hutchinson has yet to issue a mandatory mask requirement for the state, officials drafted up an ordinance that cities could use to encourage using face masks in public.

In another tweet, Patterson pointed to an article from Science Magazine, which explained how wearing masks helps reduce airborne transmission of coronavirus.

"No masking maximizes exposure, whereas universal masking results in the least exposure," the article stated.

Since Phase Two of reopening began in Arkansas, the state has reported 15,450 new cases, which accounts for roughly 54% of the known cases in the state.