UAMS boss expresses concern about hospital capacity; Gov. Hutchinson says capacity is good

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Dr. Cam Patterson said, “We’ve never been in this situation where we have an event like this happening.”

ARKANSAS, USA — On a day when Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced relaxed rules for nursing home visitations, the head of the state’s leading medical research and training institution predicted an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections and called for more substantive rules on wearing masks and social distancing.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Dr. Cam Patterson said Wednesday he was “very concerned” about the capacity of the healthcare system to respond to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In his address to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, he predicted peak infections of 150,000 on Sept. 30.

“We believe we have the assets across the state to address the surge of that magnitude,” Patterson said according to a report from KATV, a content partner with Talk Business & Politics. “But we do not expect patients will be evenly distributed across the state.”

Patterson also said the state may need more substantive rules related to wearing faces masks and social distancing.

In a follow-up interview with Talk Business & Politics, Patterson said there are conversations taking place among hospitals across the state to cooperate in the sharing of resources should one region need equipment and personnel to help with a wave.