UA suspends out of state travel amid coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz announced Wednesday (March 11) that all university travel, both domestic and international, is suspended due to the threat of COVID-19.

Right now, all students studying abroad are instructed to return home immediately.

Steinmetz says the COVID-19 Steering Committee recommended this approach for the campus which aligns with the governor's direction.

With spring break around the corner, the chancellor also wants to remind students and staff to rethink plans and ask themselves questions like, 'where are you going and how are you getting there?'.

John Thomas with the University has this advice for students preparing for spring break:

“We just want everyone who is thinking traveling personally to use that as a guide for making their decisions when they do that. But right now there are no restrictions for personal travel, especially over spring break. But we just want them to be prepared for the possibility of certain guidelines and restrictions changing.”

As of right now, U of A sports teams are still traveling. The university says that will be up to the SEC if any changes are made.

Chancellor Steinmetz says the university has a COVID-19 response team who is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

The following is a statement from University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our highest priority. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has and continues to work in conjunction with University of Arkansas and Southeastern Conference officials in regard to precautions related to COVID-19.

Earlier today, the University of Arkansas announced it was implementing a measure suspending university-sponsored out-of-state travel – both domestic and international – for the next 60 days. Within that directive, however, vice chancellors were afforded the authority to consider travel within their units based on individual circumstances.

At this time, Razorback Athletics is moving ahead with planned team travel and competition with the following additional precautionary measures. Team travel parties will consist of essential personnel. All team travel will be conducted via chartered aircraft and ground transportation. No commercial travel will be utilized for competition. Other travel, not specifically related to competition, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.