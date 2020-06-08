UA researchers develop long-lasting disinfectant spray

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Researchers with the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) have developed a disinfectant spray that can last for up to 50 touches before it needs to be reapplied.
The long-lasting spray was created using plant-based nanotechnology and contains a green dye that, when it fades, will show another application is needed.
“If it’s green, it’s clean,” said John Moore, a UA doctoral student in chemical engineering and part of the team researching the spray.
Moore is also CEO of Fayetteville-based Nanocellutions, established in April by the team, including Jamie Hestekin, Peter Crooks and Soma Shekar Dachavaram.
Hestekin is a professor of chemical engineering at the UA, and Crooks and Dachavaram are with UAMS.
Professor Peter Crooks, Ph.D., D.Sc., (pictured) and postdoctoral fellow Soma Shekar Dachavaram, Ph.D., both from the UAMS College of Pharmacy, are part of the research partnership with the University of Arkansas that has developed a long-lasting disinfectant spray for surfaces.