UA researchers develop long-lasting disinfectant spray

The long-lasting spray was created using plant-based nanotechnology and contains a green dye that, when it fades, will show another application is needed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Researchers with the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) have developed a disinfectant spray that can last for up to 50 touches before it needs to be reapplied.

The long-lasting spray was created using plant-based nanotechnology and contains a green dye that, when it fades, will show another application is needed.

“If it’s green, it’s clean,” said John Moore, a UA doctoral student in chemical engineering and part of the team researching the spray.

Moore is also CEO of Fayetteville-based Nanocellutions, established in April by the team, including Jamie Hestekin, Peter Crooks and Soma Shekar Dachavaram.

Hestekin is a professor of chemical engineering at the UA, and Crooks and Dachavaram are with UAMS.

To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.