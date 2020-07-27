UA releases details about face mask requirement for upcoming semester

Face coverings will be required at all times indoors on campus (in all campus buildings and facilities) with some limited exceptions.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With the fall semester set to begin on Aug. 24, the campus community should be aware of the face covering requirements that have been put in place in preparation for their return to campus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is implementing various measures to protect the health and well-being of everyone on campus.

One of those measures is the requirement of masks or face coverings when indoors. Face coverings are also required outdoors when at least six feet of social distancing can't be assured.

"The use of appropriate face coverings — cloth face mask or shield, if a mask cannot be worn for medical reasons — is important to help keep the campus community healthy and safe," The university said in a released statement.

The requirements do not apply to those that cannot wear masks due to documented medical conditions.

The university anticipates that the campus community will also comply with the Governor's Executive Order and City of Fayetteville's face covering requirements when off-campus.

INDOORS

Face coverings will be required at all times indoors on campus (in all campus buildings and facilities) with some limited exceptions including when in a private office or private room, community bathrooms and while eating.

OUTDOORS

Face coverings are required outdoors when social distancing of six feet can not be assured, according to the university.

Those not complying with the use of face coverings in required settings will be asked to leave and return with a face covering.

The university says it's prepared to enforce these requirements through educational conversations and, if necessary, instituting Code of Student Life disciplinary actions for students or utilizing progressive discipline for employees.

These requirements were developed based on guidance provided by Governor Asa Hutchinson, the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, the Arkansas Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of Fayetteville.

The best sources for additional information and the latest news and updates regarding COVID-19's impact to campus is the university's Coronavirus Update site and the Returning to Campus guide.