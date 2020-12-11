UA recommends students get tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Thanksgiving break

The University does not have any specific procedures for when students return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Officials with the University of Arkansas say now is the time for students to come up with a COVID-19 testing plan before returning home for Thanksgiving break.

According to John Thomas with the U of A, the University does not have any specific procedures for when students return to campus after Thanksgiving break, only that they will continue following existing guidelines.

Before students leave, however, Thomas says it's easy to get tested for the virus on campus.

“Anyone, students, faculty or staff can get tested at the Pat Walker Health Center, all you have to do is call them and set up an appointment," Thomas said. "Depending on the time of day that you call, you could get in that day or the next day it depends on your schedule. It's a drive-thru clinic underneath the Garland Garage, you drive-thru, get your test and you should have results in two days."