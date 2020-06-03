UA prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

The university says the threat is evolving, but they are closely monitoring the situation especially with upcoming spring break travel.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the threat of the coronavirus spreading, the University of Arkansas is preparing for what could happen if the virus reaches campus.

Communication manager John Thomas says the school cannot force anyone to not travel, but it is a good idea to consider other arrangements if you are going internationally or to a state affected by the virus.

The school says they follow all guidelines by the Arkansas Department of Health and Center for Disease Control, meaning if they enforce a quarantine to anyone who is in an area exposed to the virus then the school will ask that student to quarantine.

“We’ll do everything we can to help communicate, whether it’s a phone number or who to call, to make sure you’re following the right protocol but it won’t be up to us to enforce that it’ll be up to the CDC or the ADH,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the worst-case scenario if the virus reaches the campus, would be to move all classes online.

The university says the best thing students can do is stay informed. They are posting updates and all information on their website.