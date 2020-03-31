UA launches 'Determined to Help' website during COVID-19 outbreak

The adjustment to a “new normal” is never easy, but the University of Arkansas is determined to help make that adjustment a little easier.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The outbreak of COVID-19 across the country has changed everyday life for all Americans over the last few weeks, including those in our Northwest Arkansas community.

The U of A is launching a new “Determined to Help” website this week to help give its community a place not only to discover helpful resources during this unprecedented time but also to provide stories of inspiration and hope.

In the last week, members of the U of A faculty, staff and students have gone above and beyond to help their fellow community members. From nursing students providing a helping hand at local hospitals to some of our engineering professors using their skills to help predict and plan how to fight this virus in the coming days, the U of A community is stepping up.

Those stories and more will continue to be shared on the “Determined to Help” site in the coming days as well as on social media.

PREDICTION MODELS FOR CORONAVIRUS

University of Arkansas data science professor Justin Zhan is collaborating with colleagues at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to help predict trends and changes as the coronavirus spreads.

NURSING STUDENTS AND FACULTY ANSWER CALL