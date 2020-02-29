U of A students abroad sent home due to Coronavirus concerns

All University of Arkansas students currently studying abroad in Italy will return to the U.S. amid Coronavirus concerns.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz has announced that academic operations in the Rome, Italy, location of their study abroad program have been suspended for the rest of the semester, and all University of Arkansas students will return to the U.S. to continue studies.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both elevated the travel advisories in Italy to Level 3 - Reconsider Travel or Avoid Nonessential Travel.

According to the University's website, the Arkansas Department of Health is also recommending self-isolation for all U of A faculty, staff, and students returning from South Korea and Italy.

The Coronavirus (COVID 19) is a virus that can cause mild to severe respiratory issues. The virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak of unusual pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. The outbreak has since spread to every continent, except Antarctica.