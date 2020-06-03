Tyson suspends international travel due to threat of coronavirus

The Springdale based company has suspended international travel restrictions for employees

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has announced it is suspending international travel for employees due to the threat of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a press release from the company, officials have implemented additional travel restrictions and have suspended all international travel from the U.S.

The company has also asked some employees who have recently traveled internationally to self-quarantine. They are also putting limits on team members scheduling or attending large, work-related trade shows or conferences.

Tyson released the following statement saying in part:

"Adjusting plans and adapting to challenges. We’re accustomed to it in our business. The most recent example is the global spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

We’ve been closely monitoring this ever-evolving situation since January and formed a working group of leaders from the across the company that has been meeting on a regular basis. We’re committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this disease.

Protecting our team members is extremely important. We’ve already taken steps to protect and educate them and are working to ensure the continuity of our business."